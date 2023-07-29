Wildfires: 51,386 hectares up in smoke in Italy since year's start

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

Some 51,386 hectares of crops, woodland and other vegetation have gone up in smoke in Italy due to mainly arson-caused wildfires since the start of the year, environmental group Legambiente said Friday on data updates to Thursday July 27, according to ANSA.

This is the equivalent of over 73,408 soccer pitches, it said.

In the last three days alone, Legambiente said, no less than 31,078 hectares of vegetation have been consumed by the flames.

"The last three days' data are shocking," it said referring to July 25-27, when wildfires swept much of the south and especially Sicily.

The lion's share of the destruction since the start of the year has been suffered by Sicily with 41,365 hectares of greenery lost, or 80% of the total.

It is followed by Calabria with 7,390 hectares, Puglia (1.456) and Abruzzo (284 hectares).