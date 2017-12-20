Winners of competitions for title "The best commander of the battalion" awarded

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

According to the combat training plan for 2017, approved by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, contests for various specialties have been held at training ranges and training centers to determine the best commanders of the battalion, division, and equal units.

In the course of the competitions, the Main Department of Combat Training and Military Education organized contests for the "Best Commander of a Motorized Rifle Battalion" in the Qaraheybat Training Center and other training ranges.

An awarding ceremony of the contest winners was held in the Central House of Officers named after Hazi Aslanov on December 20.

First, the memory of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and heroic sons who died for the territorial integrity of the country was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Representative of the Ministry of Defense, Honored Art Worker, Presidential Individual Scholar Abdulla Gurbani informed about the results of the competitions.

Lieutenant-General Nizam Osmanov, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces – Chief of the Main Department of Combat Training and Military Education, congratulated the winners and wished them success in the service.

Then the order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces about awarding the winners was read out.