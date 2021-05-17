Winners of scientific conferences dedicated to 98th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev announced

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

The winners of the conference “Process Automation and Information Security – 2021”, which was the last of the 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences, organized by Baku Higher Oil School on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, have been announced.

The program of the conference included the following sections: Measurement and Control Systems; System Analysis and Modelling; Intelligent Systems and Control; Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotics; Image and Signals Processing; Application of Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Industry; Networks and Cloud Computing; Information Security in Industrial Networks; Cybersecurity Issues.

The first place in the section “Intelligent Systems and Control”, “Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotics” of the conference was won by BHOS students Roman Tolstosheyev, Azer Sadikhzade, the second place was taken by Farid Hamidov (BHOS), the third place went to Nurida Shirinzade (BHOS).

In the section "Systems Analysis and Modeling", the first place was awarded to BHOS student Reyhan Karimli, the third place was taken by Aytaj Abdullayeva, Eyvaz Najafli, Ali Asgarov, Rustam Mammadli and Shams Aliyev (BHOS).

The first place in the section "Measurement and Control Systems" was won by Vafa Mammadova (BHOS), the second place was taken by Sakina Naghizade (BHOS), the third place went to Mustafa Aghayev (BHOS).

In the section "Cybersecurity Issues", the first and second places were awarded to representatives of the Institute of Information Technologies of ANAS Orkhan Valikhanli and Elshan Baghirov, respectively. The third place in this section was taken by Hamida Aliyeva (BHOS).

The first place in the section "Application of Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Industry" was won by Eyvaz Najafli, Ali Asgarov, Rustam Mammadli (BHOS), the second place was taken by Eltun Ahmadov (Institute of Information Technologies of ANAS), the third place went to Tarlan Ahadli (BHOS).

Leyla Mammadova (Institute of Information Technologies of ANAS), Azar Aliyev( BHOS), Rahim Hashimov (BHOS) took 1st, 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

77 theses were presented to the conference by students and young researchers from local and foreign educational institutions. In total, about 300 theses were presented to the conferences.

For the second year in a row, conferences are held both internationally and online.