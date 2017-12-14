Wizz Air wins Aviation 100 European Airline of the Year

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, has announced that it has won the Aviation 100 ‘European Airline of the Year’. The award was received by Owain Jones, Wizz Air’s Chief Corporate Officer, at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers London 2017 conference gala dinner in London.

Aviation 100 praised Wizz Air for its outstanding year of growth, which has seen the Company deliver record passenger numbers, further expand its far reaching network and announce a game changing order of 146 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft at the Dubai Airshow.

Winners of the high-profile awards, which recognize the year’s most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry, are decided primarily by an industry wide survey sent out to a global distribution list of more than 10,000 names over a two-month period. Nominations for each category are also accepted, and are judged using a combination of points awarded for specific criteria. Aviation 100 ranks the top ten performers in each category with the winner receiving a coveted outstanding achievement award.