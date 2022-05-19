  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Wolf spider – a venomous sprinter with a habit chasing and pouncing upon its prey

    19.05.2022 [13:01]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    The wolf spiders belong to the family Lycosidae, a large and widespread group that is found throughout the world.

    They are named for their wolf like habit of chasing and pouncing upon prey.

    About 125 species occur in North America, whereas there are about 50 in Europe. Numerous species occur north of the Arctic Circle, with most of them are small to medium-sized.

    They are noted for their running speed and commonly occur in grass or under stones, logs, or leaf litter, though they may invade human dwellings that harbor insects, building silk-lined, tubular nests in the ground.

    Although the spider is not considered to be aggressive, it will often bite people in self-defense.

    According to Encyclopedia Britannica, wolf spiders are venomous, however, their bites are not considered dangerous for humans, causing nausea, dizziness and elevated heart rate.

    Moreover, the bite itself has been described as similar to that of a bee sting, and the venom the spider injects may cause itchiness at the site.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Wolf spider – a venomous sprinter with a habit chasing and pouncing upon its prey
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.05.2022 [15:41]
    Stonefish - a silent assassin of tropical waters, world’s most venomous fish
    19.05.2022 [11:14]
    Rare monkeypox – infection that causes fever, body aches, enlarged lymph nodes
    19.05.2022 [10:32]
    Bletilla striata - easy-to-care-for hardy terrestrial orchid
    18.05.2022 [19:55]
    Avenue of the Baobabs - most accessible place to see Baobab trees in Africa
    Wolf spider – a venomous sprinter with a habit chasing and pouncing upon its prey