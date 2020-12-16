  • HOMEPAGE
    Wolves 2-1 Chelsea: Last-gasp Neto strike downs Blues

    16.12.2020 [11:43]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto struck a stoppage-time winner as they came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

    Chelsea, who have now lost back-to-back games, remain fifth on 22 points from 13 games, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool who meet at Anfield on Wednesday.

    Manchester City’s hopes of closing the gap on the Premier League pacesetters were frustrated as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to lowly West Bromwich Albion.

    After 12 games Pep Guardiola’s City are in sixth place, five points behind the leaders.

