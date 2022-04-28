Wonders of Pitons, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saint Lucia

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

The 2,909-ha site near the town of Soufriere includes the Pitons, two volcanic spires rising side by side from the sea (770 m and 743 m high respectively), linked by the Piton Mitan ridge, which were added on the UNESO World Heritage List in 2004.

Saint Lucia is one of the finer vacation destinations in the Caribbean.

Of all the amazing things to do in Saint Lucia, climbing the Pitons is one of the most popular.

Belonging to the Lesser Antilles, the volcanic island of Saint Lucia is located in the Eastern Caribbean Sea and surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean.

These incredible twin peaks are a on a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a trek to the top of Gros Piton in particular, is a sure way to get your adrenaline going. The Pitons are twin volcanic spires. They occupies an area of about 7,190 acres near the town of Soufriere. The 2,438 ft high Petit Piton and the 2,530 ft tall Gros Piton are on either side of the Bay of Jalouisie.

They have over the years become a symbol commonly associated with the island. What stands out most about the Pitons is that together, they make for a majestic and carefully composed natural monument, but in actuality, they are located in two different communities on the small, volcanic, island of Saint Lucia. The Pitons are volcanic plugs and both are located on the southwestern coast of Saint Lucia.

Gros Piton is the second tallest peak in St. Lucia. It is on the southern edge of the pitons bay. Tourists with no mountaineering experience can climb the mountain without ropes. Anyone can reach the summit and back down within some few hours with the help of the local tour guides.

Petit Piton lies on the northern side of Gros Piton. The Gros Piton is more famous than the Petit Piton among the hikers since it is easy to climb to the top and back, but if you make it to the top of Petit Piton you will be able to see the surrounding islands like St Vincent, Barbados, Martinique, and Dominica.