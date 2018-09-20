Working meeting of Eastern Partnership countries` heads of parliaments due in Tbilisi

Tbilisi, September 20, AZERTAC

The Eastern Partnership countries` heads of the parliaments will come together in Tbilisi, for a working meeting on September 24-25.

The meeting will bring together representatives of parliaments from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, Ukraine and Armenia, the Georgian Parliament reported.

A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Georgia on September 26 in Kutaisi.