World Athletics Indoor Championships moved to 2023 after second postponement

Baku, December 11, AZERTAC

The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Chinese city Nanjing have been postponed for a second time because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are now scheduled to take place in 2023, according to insidethegames.biz.

World Athletics said it had taken the decision alongside organizers "with regret" as a result of the global health situation.

Competition was due to take place in Nanjing between March 19 and 21 next year.

This was already a delay of a year as the event was initially the 2020 Championships and due to run from March 13 to 15.

Action at the Cube gymnasium at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park is now set for 2023 as Serbian capital Belgrade has already been named as the host of the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The flagship indoor event was one of the first major sports competitions to be moved because of the COVID-19 crisis, which originated in China, when World Athletics announced the original delay at the end of January.

The fact that it has been postponed again nearly a year on starkly represents just how serious the impact of the pandemic has been on global sport.

"It is with regret that we have agreed with the organizers of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing to postpone the event to March 2023," World Athletics said.