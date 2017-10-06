    • / ECONOMY

    World Intellectual Property Organisation considers opening Azerbaijan office

    06.10.2017 [20:47]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    The World Intellectual Property Organisation's Director General Francis Gurry has said the organization considers the opening of its office in Azerbaijan as he met with chairman of the country`s State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents Ramiz Hasanov in Geneva, Switzerland. Gurry emphasized successful implementation of the 2014-2017 action plan of the MoU between Azerbaijan and WIPO. He reaffirmed continuation of the WIPO`s support to ensuring intellectual rights in Azerbaijan.

    Addressing the 57th meeting of the assembly of the WIPO member states, Hasanov emphasized the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and WIPO. He provided an insight into reforms carried out in Azerbaijan to improve the protection of intellectual property rights.

