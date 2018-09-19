    • / SPORTS

    World Judo Championship in Baku to be on air in more than 190 countries

    19.09.2018 [16:23]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    The World Judo Championship in Baku will be on air in more than 190 countries.

    The International Judo Federation has announced the list of TV channels to broadcast the World Judo Championship.

    The championship will be aired on such major TV channels as CNN, Euronews, Eurosport, BBC and others.

    The record audience coverage this year since the fans from more than 190 countries will watch the championship.

    86 countries will broadcast the championship via their home TV channels. In Azerbaijan, the championship will be aired on AzTV (İdman Azərbaycan) and CBC Sport.

