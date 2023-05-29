World Taekwondo Championships starts in Baku

Baku, May 29, AZERTAC The 26th edition of World Taekwondo Championships has started in Baku. The first day of the championship held at the Baku Crystal Hall will see 68 men and 57 women competing. The tournament brings together 949 taekwondo fighters from 145 countries.

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter