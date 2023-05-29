  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    World Taekwondo Championships starts in Baku

    29.05.2023 [10:36]
    World Taekwondo Championships starts in Baku

    Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

    The 26th edition of World Taekwondo Championships has started in Baku.

    The first day of the championship held at the Baku Crystal Hall will see 68 men and 57 women competing.

    The tournament brings together 949 taekwondo fighters from 145 countries.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.05.2023 [18:50]
    Azerbaijani judokas bring home three medals from Austria
    27.05.2023 [18:26]
    Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth: The World Taekwondo Championships in Baku is one of the most important competitions of the year
    27.05.2023 [10:44]
    Azerbaijani judoka clinches silver at Grand Prix Upper Austria 2023
    26.05.2023 [20:00]
    Azerbaijani judoka into final of Grand Prix Upper Austria 2023