World prestigious universities alumni visit UNEC

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

The alumni of a number of prestigious higher educational institutions, including Harvard, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, University of California, Berkeley, Tufts University working for UNESCO, NATO, and UN as experts have visited Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC).

The alumni noted that they had conducted the motivating meetings with the students from different universities around the world and highlighted their success story to the students of the International Economics School of UNEC and the students of SABAH groups. Along with the teachers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, Azerbaijani MP, alumnus of Harvard University Vusal Huseynov attended the meeting.

They briefed the students on the education at bachelor's and master's degree levels at the US universities, and gave recommendations on the ways of gaining the success in life and career choices. The alumni responded to questions from the UNEC students.

The alumni hailed the knowledge and intellect of the UNEC students. The ability of speaking fluently in Korean of the 1st year student of the International Economics School of UNEC Aysel Jafarzade caused a special attention and joy of the alumni from Korea.