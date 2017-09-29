World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

The body of world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist, founder of fuzzy logic, professor Lotfi Zadeh has arrived in Baku.

He passed away in California aged 97 on September 6.

Scientists and representatives of the general public welcomed the body at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport from where the coffin was taken to Heydar Mosque.

World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh was a professor emeritus of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, and director of the Berkeley Initiative in Soft Computing.

He is best known for proposing the fuzzy mathematics in the 1960s.