    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan

    29.09.2017 [03:12]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    The body of world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist, founder of fuzzy logic, professor Lotfi Zadeh has arrived in Baku.

    He passed away in California aged 97 on September 6.

    Scientists and representatives of the general public welcomed the body at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport from where the coffin was taken to Heydar Mosque.

    World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh was a professor emeritus of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, and director of the Berkeley Initiative in Soft Computing.

    He is best known for proposing the fuzzy mathematics in the 1960s.

    AZERTAG.AZ :World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2017 [15:36]
    Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest
    26.09.2017 [16:45]
    SPM certificates awarded at Baku Higher Oil School
    22.09.2017 [16:29]
    Students of Baku Higher Oil School attended international forum
    21.09.2017 [17:22]
    Baku Higher Oil School enjoys highest number of Presidential scholars in first group of specialties
    World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan