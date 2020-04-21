Wuhan Zall back home after 104 days away because of lockdown

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

Wuhan Zall's players have made an emotional return home after spending the last three months away from their families and friends, according to Sky Sports.

The Chinese Super League side had travelled to Spain in January to continue training while Wuhan - the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak - was sealed off and placed under a series of restrictions.

Players left Spain as the virus tightened its grip on the country, returning to China via Germany, but with Wuhan still inaccessible, they have been left to wander different parts of the nation since returning.

But after a spell in quarantine, and returning to training in Foshan, they were finally given the go-ahead to travel to Wuhan on Saturday evening, completing the journey by train from Guangzhou.

Hundreds of fans were at the station to welcome the squad, led by their Spanish manager Jose Gonzalez, although the squad does not know when they will play a game with the Chinese Super League still suspended - a late June start has most recently been mooted.

"After more than three months of wandering, the homesick Wuhan Zall team members finally set foot in their hometown," the team said in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo.