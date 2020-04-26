  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Wuhan hospitals clear all COVID-19 cases

    26.04.2020 [16:54]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, the central China city hardest hit by the epidemic, has dropped to zero, a health official said Sunday, Xinhua reports.

    The result was achieved with the hard efforts of medical workers in Wuhan and those who were dispatched to assist Wuhan in the fight against the virus from across the country, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for China's National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

    The last patient in serious condition in Wuhan was cured Friday, reducing the number of such patients in the city to zero.

    In Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, the number of existing COVID-19 cases has dropped below 50 for the first time. No new confirmed cases of the disease have been reported for over 20 days in the province.

    China had reported a total of 82,827 confirmed cases on the mainland by Saturday, of which 801 patients were still being treated and 77,394 people had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Wuhan hospitals clear all COVID-19 cases
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.04.2020 [11:33]
    Turkey: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,706
    26.04.2020 [11:29]
    Turkey: Over 60,000 stranded citizens brought home
    25.04.2020 [16:25]
    Russia documents 74,588 cases of novel coronavirus
    25.04.2020 [14:44]
    Pakistan Navy conducts successful anti-ship ballistic missile test VİDEO
    Wuhan hospitals clear all COVID-19 cases