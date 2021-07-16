  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Xiaomi trumps Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker

    16.07.2021 [15:36]

    Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp overtook Apple Inc in the second quarter to become the world's No. 2 smartphone maker, market research firm Canalys said in a report on Thursday, according to Reuters.

    Xiaomi took the second spot for the first time with 17% share of worldwide smartphone shipments, up 3% from the previous quarter, according to the research firm.

    Global smartphone shipments grew 12% in the second quarter, led by Samsung Electronics with a 19% share, and Apple at third place with a 14% share.

    The average selling price of Xiaomi phones is about 40% to 75% cheaper compared with Samsung and Apple respectively, Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said, adding that a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices.

    The company's shipments jumped more than 300% in Latin America, 150% Africa and 50% in Western Europe, the report said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Xiaomi trumps Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.07.2021 [11:36]
    12 killed in heavy rain in China's Zhengzhou
    20.07.2021 [15:17]
    Experts: Science should guide efforts to trace virus origin
    20.07.2021 [15:01]
    Putin highlights values of Islam that serve to strengthen interethnic harmony
    20.07.2021 [12:50]
    Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova sign MoU to bolster cooperation on path of EU integration
    Xiaomi trumps Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker