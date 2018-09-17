Xinhua delegation visits Icherisheher in Baku VIDEO

Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Editor-in-Chief of Chinese Xinhua News Agency He Ping, who has a ministerial status, has visited the Icherisheher, Inner City, a historic core of Azerbaijan`s capital Baku.

They were informed about Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, which was classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

They also visited the Palace of Shirvanshahs built in the early 15th century and considered one of the landmark architectural monuments of Azerbaijan.

The delegation then viewed the Maiden Tower, which was built in 7th-6th centuries BC and restored in the 12th century. The Tower, 28m in height and 16-16.5m in diameter, is comprised of a cylinder-like real tower and a huge supporting construction.

The Chinese delegation viewed stone exhibits at Syrataghly Religious and Architectural Complex discovered in 1964 during archaeological excavations in the north of Maiden Tower.