Xinhua editor-in-chief: Our cooperation with AZERTAC helps bring our nations closer to each other VIDEO

Baku, September 16, AZERTAC

Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua News Agency He Ping, who has a ministerial status, has hailed the agency`s cooperation with AZERTAC.

“We attach special importance to our relations and cooperation with AZERTAC, which we consider as the main source of news of Azerbaijan,” he told Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Aslan Aslanov as they met in Baku. He Ping said the agreement on cooperation signed by the two agencies this June in Beijing will contribute to expanding news exchange and implementing joint projects.

He hailed AZERTAC`s presidency of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), saying Xinhua backs the agency`s proposals to better the activities of the organization.

Aslan Aslanov said Azerbaijan and China have ancient history. He noted that AZERTAC and Xinhua make a considerable contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations. Aslan Aslanov praised cooperation between the two agencies, especially jointly-organized exhibitions and presentations. “We also enjoy fruitful cooperation within international organizations such as the News Agencies World Congress and OANA.”

AZERTAC`s chief recalled his recent visit to Beijing. “We discussed with Xinhua President Cai Mingzhao a range of issues relating to our cooperation during our meeting in Beijing this June. We also signed a new cooperation agreement on the margins of the first Media Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” he said.

“The implementation of ‘One Road, One Belt’ initiative of China as well as Azerbaijan-initiated Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, North-South, East-West transport routes necessitates boosting media cooperation. So we are ready to join an economic news alliance initiated by Xinhua,” Aslan Aslanov added.

They also discussed opportunities for joint projects between AZERTAC and Xinhua, ways of improving the activities of the News Agencies World Congress and OANA, and modern media development trends.