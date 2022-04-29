Yekaterinburg stripped of 2023 FISU World University Games hosting rights

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) has deprived Yekaterinburg of hosting the 2023 FISU Summer World University Games, the press service of FISU announced on Friday, according to TASS.

"An online meeting of the FISU Executive Committee (EC) today decided to postpone the Ekaterinburg’s hosting rights for the 2023 FISU World University Games," the statement said.

The World University Games were to be held from August 7 to 19, 2023.

Earlier, FISU denied Yekaterinburg the right to host the University World Cup Combat Sports, scheduled for September 2022. The competitions will now be held in Samsun, Turkey.

The meeting of the FISU Executive Committee, which was scheduled in Yekaterinburg, will now be held on November 10-12 in Brussels. The venue for the 2027 Summer World University Games will be chosen during the meeting.