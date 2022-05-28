  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Yeti crab - a strange-looking creature endemic to severe Antarctica

    28.05.2022 [09:10]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    The Yeti crab is perhaps one of the strangest-looking animals you could ever see in your life.

    Not only do they look strange, these crabs are exposed to some severe environments.

    Discovered in 2010, the yeti crab (Kiwa hirsuta) lives in thermal vents near Antarctica that reach temperatures of up to 720 °F (380 °C). Their white coloring and strange hair patterns are thought to be adaptations to these extreme conditions.

    The thermal vents, while ridiculously hot inside, are surrounded by freezing waters, forcing all the yeti crabs to cram themselves into a small area.

    According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the female yeti crabs must venture into the dangerously cold waters to brood, as the thermal vents are too high in sulfur content for the crabs’ eggs to survive.

    The mother yeti crab rarely survives the cold water, usually dying of starvation after her children hatch.

    Moreover, the crabs have hair-like structures on their chest and arms, called setae, which attracts bacteria, their main diet.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Yeti crab - a strange-looking creature endemic to severe Antarctica
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.05.2022 [15:09]
    TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media
    26.05.2022 [18:49]
    American crocodile - a prehistoric-looking creature, listed as an endangered species
    26.05.2022 [18:33]
    Azerbaijan represented at 14th edition of Milipol Qatar international event
    26.05.2022 [17:59]
    ‘TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan will further reinforce Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood’
    Yeti crab - a strange-looking creature endemic to severe Antarctica