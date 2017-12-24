    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center

    24.12.2017 [14:25]

    Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

    A yoga masterclass has been held at IDEA Animal Care Center.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

    The masterclass was co-organized by IDEA and Classical Yoga School.

    It was conducted by internationally-certified yoga teacher Elchin Guliyev, who holds Yoga Siromani title.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.12.2017 [15:45]
    Indian doctor holds workshop on bone marrow transplant in Baku
    21.12.2017 [18:30]
    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in preventing emergency situations
    19.12.2017 [19:22]
    Bakcell, British Embassy support conference on “People with disabilities in the world of work”
    19.12.2017 [19:00]
    Moscow hosts 43rd meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Security and Special Services
    Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center