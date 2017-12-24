Yoga masterclass held at IDEA Animal Care Center

Baku, December 24, AZERTAC A yoga masterclass has been held at IDEA Animal Care Center. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event. The masterclass was co-organized by IDEA and Classical Yoga School. It was conducted by internationally-certified yoga teacher Elchin Guliyev, who holds Yoga Siromani title.

