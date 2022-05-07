  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Young Azerbaijani artists’ exhibition to launch in London

    07.05.2022 [14:07]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    An exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom will be launched in London.

    Some 56 paintings by 22 young artists will be demonstrated at the Cultural Centre of the Yunus Emre Institute in London.

    The exhibition will remain open until July 8.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Young Azerbaijani artists’ exhibition to launch in London
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.05.2022 [15:02]
    Palace of Karabakh Khans - a historic palace in ancient city of Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan
    07.05.2022 [15:00]
    Moenjodaro Ruins - most ancient planned city on Indian subcontinent recognized as UNESCO World Heritage site
    06.05.2022 [18:09]
    Underground tunnels in Icharishahar, a historical core of Baku
    06.05.2022 [17:01]
    Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque - one of largest and most expensive mosques in the world
    Young Azerbaijani artists’ exhibition to launch in London