Young Azerbaijani artists’ exhibition to launch in London
07.05.2022 [14:07]
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
An exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom will be launched in London.
Some 56 paintings by 22 young artists will be demonstrated at the Cultural Centre of the Yunus Emre Institute in London.
The exhibition will remain open until July 8.
