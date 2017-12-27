    • / SPORTS

    Young Azerbaijani boxer wins international tournament

    27.12.2017 [18:50]

    Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani boxer Aflatun Babayev has become the winner of an international tournament commemorating Azerbaijani boxer Abbas Aghalarov in Baku.

    Babayev secured the gold medal in the men’s 52kg weight class.

    The tournament brought together boxers from 14 countries.

