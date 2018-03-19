    • / SPORTS

    Young Azerbaijani boxers to test strength at international tournament in Lithuania

    19.03.2018 [19:21]

    Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani boxers will contest medals at the 13th international Dan Poznyak memorial tournament to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Azerbaijan`s squad includes 10 athletes.

