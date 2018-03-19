Young Azerbaijani boxers to test strength at international tournament in Lithuania
19.03.2018 [19:21]
Baku, March 19, AZERTAC
Young Azerbaijani boxers will contest medals at the 13th international Dan Poznyak memorial tournament to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Azerbaijan`s squad includes 10 athletes.
