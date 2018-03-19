Baku, March 19, AZERTAC Young Azerbaijani boxers will contest medals at the 13th international Dan Poznyak memorial tournament to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania. Azerbaijan`s squad includes 10 athletes.

AZERTAG.AZ : Young Azerbaijani boxers to test strength at international tournament in Lithuania

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter