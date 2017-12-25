Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament
25.12.2017 [17:27]
Baku, December 25, AZERTAC
Young Azerbaijani boxers have ranked first in the overall medal table of an international tournament commemorating founder of Azerbaijani boxing Abbas Aghalarov held in Baku.
Azerbaijani boxers claimed three golds, two silvers and seven bronzes.
The tournament brought together athletes from Russia, Ukraine, Tajikistan, India, Iran, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Uzbekistan.
