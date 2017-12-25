    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament

    25.12.2017 [17:27]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani boxers have ranked first in the overall medal table of an international tournament commemorating founder of Azerbaijani boxing Abbas Aghalarov held in Baku.

    Azerbaijani boxers claimed three golds, two silvers and seven bronzes.

    The tournament brought together athletes from Russia, Ukraine, Tajikistan, India, Iran, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Uzbekistan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.12.2017 [17:40]
    Azerbaijani U17 female footballers beat UAE 2-0 in friendly
    22.12.2017 [17:17]
    Inaugural WTCR calendar announced, Suzuka added
    22.12.2017 [17:10]
    FC Qarabag to take on Polish, Ukrainian and Montenegrin clubs in Antalya
    22.12.2017 [15:56]
    FC Bayern extend Kingsley Coman's contract
    Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament Young Azerbaijani boxers top medal table of international tournament