Young Azerbaijani boxers win seven medals at international tournament in Russia
29.12.2017 [16:49]
Baku, December 29, AZERTAC
Young Azerbaijani boxers have taken seven medals, including two golds at an international tournament held in Saratov, Russia.
The gold medals came from Zaur Imamaliyev and Mahammad Baghirov.
Khalid Mammadov and Turab Sangarli grabbed silvers, while Shahin Mammadov, Elshan Guliyev and Elmar Ahmadov scooped bronze medals of the tournament.
