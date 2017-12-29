    • / SPORTS

    Young Azerbaijani boxers win seven medals at international tournament in Russia

    29.12.2017 [16:49]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani boxers have taken seven medals, including two golds at an international tournament held in Saratov, Russia.

    The gold medals came from Zaur Imamaliyev and Mahammad Baghirov.

    Khalid Mammadov and Turab Sangarli grabbed silvers, while Shahin Mammadov, Elshan Guliyev and Elmar Ahmadov scooped bronze medals of the tournament.

