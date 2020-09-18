  • HOMEPAGE
    Young Azerbaijani chess players to vie for European medals

    18.09.2020 [11:36]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani chess players will contest medals at the European Online Youth Individual and Team Chess Championship which kicks off today.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes are pinned on 24 players who will be in action in all age groups.

    The Swiss system tournament will feature 9 rounds, with time control being 25 minutes + 5 seconds per player.

