    Young Azerbaijani judokas embark on international training camp in Poland

    20.05.2022 [12:17]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judo fighters are on an international training camp in Zakopane, Poland.

    The national squad includes 15 judo fighters.

    The training camp will run until May 27.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Young Azerbaijani judokas embark on international training camp in Poland
