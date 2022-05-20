Baku, May 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judo fighters are on an international training camp in Zakopane, Poland. The national squad includes 15 judo fighters. The training camp will run until May 27.

AZERTAG.AZ : Young Azerbaijani judokas embark on international training camp in Poland

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter