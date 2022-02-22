  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Young Azerbaijani pianist wins international competition in USA

    22.02.2022 [17:39]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani pianist Lala Piriyeva has successfully performed in the American Edition international competition held in the United States with the support of the famous festival and competition organizing committee Fiestalonia Milenio.

    She won the 1st place.

    As a result of the competition, her teacher Elmira Allahverdiyeva was awarded a "Professor" certificate.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Young Azerbaijani pianist wins international competition in USA
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [17:41]
    Baku to host “FantazEU” Cultural Heritage Festival
    22.02.2022 [16:34]
    “Azerbaijani carpets – a new look” exhibition opened as part of Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow
    22.02.2022 [14:25]
    US author Faren Miller dies at 71
    21.02.2022 [20:08]
    French news portal shares article about Khojaly genocide
    Young Azerbaijani pianist wins international competition in USA