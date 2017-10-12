    • / SPORTS

    Young Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers to vie for world medals

    12.10.2017 [21:24]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers will compete in the world championships in Novi Sad, Serbia.

    Azerbaijan`s squad includes eight sambo wrestlers.

