Young Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers to vie for world medals
12.10.2017 [21:24]
Baku, October 12, AZERTAC
Young Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers will compete in the world championships in Novi Sad, Serbia.
Azerbaijan`s squad includes eight sambo wrestlers.
