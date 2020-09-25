  • HOMEPAGE
    Young Azerbaijani singer wins international online vocal competition

    25.09.2020 [08:43]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s young singer Urfan Jafarov has won the prestigious International Online Vocal Competition “The Song”.

    He was the best in the Academic singing nomination.

