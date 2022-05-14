  • HOMEPAGE
    Young Azerbaijani table tennis players to compete at international tournaments in Germany and Poland

    14.05.2022 [12:14]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani table tennis players will test their strength at the International “Pro Tour” tournaments to be held both in Germany and Poland.

    The boys' team will join the competition, due to be held in first in Berlin, Germany, from May 17 to 19, and furthermore in Wladyslaw, Poland, from May 20 to 22.

    The girls` team will join the competition, which will be held in first in Wladyslaw from May 17 to 19 and then in Berlin from May 20 to 22.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Huseyn Eylazov, Adil Ahmadzade, Rustam Hajili, Onur Guluzade, and female players Arzu Aslanova, Aylin Askarova, Yaghmur Mammadli and Marziya Nurmatova.

    The tournament is preparation for the upcoming 2022 European Table Tennis Youth Championships due to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, on July 6-15, 2022.

