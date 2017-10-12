    • / SPORTS

    Young Azerbaijani weightlifters to contest medals at European championships

    12.10.2017 [17:31]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani weightlifters will compete in the European championships to be held in Tirana, Albania on October 15-22.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on nine weightlifters.

    The tournament will bring together 405 athletes (170 female, 235 male) from 36 countries.

