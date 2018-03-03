Young Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home eight medals from Iran
AzerTAg.az
03.03.2018 [17:02]
Baku, March 3, AZERTAC
Young Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have claimed a clutch of eight medals, including two golds at an international tournament held in Mazandaran, Iran.
Azerbaijan’s gold medals came from Davud Ibrahimov (70kg) and Orkhan Abbasov (79kg).
Alimagomed Alikhmayev (97kg) grabbed silver, while Asgar Mammadaliyev (57kg), Elmar Kazimov (65kg), Ismayıl Abdullayev (74kg), Askhab Hamzatov (92kg) and Rahid Hamidli (125kg) scooped bronze medals.
Azerbaijan ranked second in the medal table.
Along with Azerbaijan, the tournament brought together wrestlers from Georgia, Russia, Armenia and Iran.
