    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Young Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home eight medals from Iran

    03.03.2018 [17:02]

    Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have claimed a clutch of eight medals, including two golds at an international tournament held in Mazandaran, Iran.

    Azerbaijan’s gold medals came from Davud Ibrahimov (70kg) and Orkhan Abbasov (79kg).

    Alimagomed Alikhmayev (97kg) grabbed silver, while Asgar Mammadaliyev (57kg), Elmar Kazimov (65kg), Ismayıl Abdullayev (74kg), Askhab Hamzatov (92kg) and Rahid Hamidli (125kg) scooped bronze medals.

    Azerbaijan ranked second in the medal table.

    Along with Azerbaijan, the tournament brought together wrestlers from Georgia, Russia, Armenia and Iran.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Young Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home eight medals from Iran
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.03.2018 [11:20]
    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win two medals at Sofia Open 2018
    03.03.2018 [20:05]
    Pyeongchang to host largest Winter Paralympics
    03.03.2018 [16:27]
    Azerbaijan’s Nabiyev to face Cameroonian Doumbe at Glory 51 Rotterdam
    02.03.2018 [17:11]
    Azerbaijani U17 female footballers to face Ukraine in friendlies
    Young Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home eight medals from Iran Young Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home eight medals from Iran