Young Azerbaijani wrestlers win two medals in Yakutsk

Baku, March 5, AZERTAC Young Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have captured two medals at an international tournament commemorating Olympic champion Roman Dmitriyev in Yakutsk, Russia. Hajimurad Hajiyev scooped a silver medal in the 65kg weight category, while Rashad Yusifli took bronze in the 79kg class.

