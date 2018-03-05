    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Young Azerbaijani wrestlers win two medals in Yakutsk

    05.03.2018 [17:31]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have captured two medals at an international tournament commemorating Olympic champion Roman Dmitriyev in Yakutsk, Russia.

    Hajimurad Hajiyev scooped a silver medal in the 65kg weight category, while Rashad Yusifli took bronze in the 79kg class.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Young Azerbaijani wrestlers win two medals in Yakutsk
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.03.2018 [19:55]
    Minister Rahimov: 70% of preparations for Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix completed
    05.03.2018 [19:02]
    Shahriyar Mammadyarov ranks second at Tal Memorial 2018
    05.03.2018 [16:24]
    Azerbaijani fighters claim five medals at Cadet European Judo Cup
    05.03.2018 [11:20]
    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win two medals at Sofia Open 2018
    Young Azerbaijani wrestlers win two medals in Yakutsk