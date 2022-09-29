Young Diplomats Association in Mexico stage rally to commemorate Patriotic War victims

Washington, September 29, AZERTAC

The Young Diplomats Association in Mexico has held a rally on the occasion of 27 September - Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan on the main central avenue of Mexico city - Paseo de la Reforma.

Activists of non-governmental organizations in the country, university students, and members of the Azerbaijani community participated in the rally.

The participants held up slogans such as "Azerbaijan wants peace" and "September 27 – Azerbaijan commemorates its heroes".

During the ceremony held in front of the Azerbaijan-Mexico Friendship Park, the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of lands from Armenian occupation was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The influential Mexican TV channel "ADN40" broadcasted, as well as streamed the rally on its Twitter and other social media accounts.

Yusif Babanly

Special Correspondent