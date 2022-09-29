  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Young Diplomats Association in Mexico stage rally to commemorate Patriotic War victims

    29.09.2022 [16:27]

    Washington, September 29, AZERTAC

    The Young Diplomats Association in Mexico has held a rally on the occasion of 27 September - Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan on the main central avenue of Mexico city - Paseo de la Reforma.

    Activists of non-governmental organizations in the country, university students, and members of the Azerbaijani community participated in the rally.

    The participants held up slogans such as "Azerbaijan wants peace" and "September 27 – Azerbaijan commemorates its heroes".

    During the ceremony held in front of the Azerbaijan-Mexico Friendship Park, the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of lands from Armenian occupation was honored with observing a minute of silence.

    The influential Mexican TV channel "ADN40" broadcasted, as well as streamed the rally on its Twitter and other social media accounts.

    Yusif Babanly

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Young Diplomats Association in Mexico stage rally to commemorate Patriotic War victims
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2022 [18:14]
    Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to German President
    29.09.2022 [17:30]
    ‘President Ilham Aliyev- A man with pure wisdom and statesmanship’
    29.09.2022 [14:25]
    2023 declared “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan
    29.09.2022 [11:21]
    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: The leadership of Armenia should not put forward reservations to the negotiation process
    Young Diplomats Association in Mexico stage rally to commemorate Patriotic War victims Young Diplomats Association in Mexico stage rally to commemorate Patriotic War victims Young Diplomats Association in Mexico stage rally to commemorate Patriotic War victims Young Diplomats Association in Mexico stage rally to commemorate Patriotic War victims