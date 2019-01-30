Young scientist participates in training in Italy

Baku, January 30, AZERTAC

Junior scientific researcher of the laboratory “Bionanostructures physics” of Institute of Physics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Teymur Orujov has been on a scientific trip in Parma, Italy to participate in training on the FTIR device.

Training has been arranged by Institute of IMEM-CNR and University of Parma. As part of his trip Teymur Orujov carried out experiments on FTIR and took an active part in discussing results.

This training has been held in a framework of the SPS G5423 project (“Portable sensors for unmanned explosive detection”) within the NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Programme.