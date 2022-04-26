  • HOMEPAGE
    Youth League final: Benfica's Araujo nets hat-trick in 6-0 hammering of Salzburg

    26.04.2022 [09:38]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    A Henrique Araujo hat-trick and a fast blitz out of the gates helped Benfica to a maiden UEFA Youth League title as they smashed Salzburg 6-0 at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, according to Goal.

    The two teams met in a repeat of the 2017 final, which the Austrian outfit won 2-1, with the Portuguese side looking to finally claim victory in the showpiece match on their fourth visit.

    It marks a first triumph after near-misses in 2014 and 2020 for Benfica, and underlines a dominant performance for Araujo, who made his step up to the senior side earlier this year.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Youth League final: Benfica's Araujo nets hat-trick in 6-0 hammering of Salzburg
