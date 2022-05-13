Yusif Mammadaliyev – outstanding scientist, founder of Azerbaijan’s petrochemical science

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

Famous Azerbaijani scientist Yusif Mammadaliyev was born in the city of Ordubad of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan in 1905.

In 1918, he moved with his family to the city of Tabriz, where he studied in the 7-year-old school Rushdiyya.

In 1920, it was Yusif Mammadaliyev, who laid the foundation of the first school for girls in Nakhchivan.

He graduated from the Azerbaijan Higher Pedagogical Institute in 1926.

In 1929, he entered the Moscow State University. After completing his studies, he stayed at the university. He took part in the development process of valuable chemical products from petroleum gases at the laboratory and their practical application.

In 1932, he was appointed head of the department of chemistry of Ganja Agricultural Academy.

Working in Moscow, a scientist conducting research in the field of production of valuable chemical products from petroleum gas, first proposed the idea of synthetic rubber from oil gases, and in 1933 published a scientific work "Preparation of ethyl alcohol from oil gases." Published in 1934 in Azerbaijan, his article "Problems of artificial rubber”, he substantiated the possibility of creating synthetic rubber in our republic.

In September 1942, in a difficult period for the country, he defended his doctoral thesis in Baku on "Synthesis of alkylation and dealkylation of aromatic hydrocarbons toluene", which affected one of the most important problems of modern chemistry - toluene synthesis problem. The compositions resulting from these syntheses are essential to improve motor fuel quality in aviation and military industries.

In 1945, Yusif Mammadaliyev was appointed an active member of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan SSR, member of the Presidium of the Academy of Sciences and Director of the Institute of Oil Academy. He was the first academician in Azerbaijan in the field of chemistry. Creation of the Institute of Oil and Petrochemical Processes of the Academy of Sciences and the Oil Department of the Azerbaijan State University are associated with his name.

In 1958, the newly elected president of the Academy Y.Mammadaliyev worked in this position until the end of life. He was also elected a corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR in "Organic Chemistry".

One of its inestimable merits for world science was the creation of fuel for strategic missiles in 1950.

The scientist had been Academician-Secretary of the Department of Physics, Chemistry and Oil of Azerbaijan SSR in 1954-1958, was defined a rector of the Baku State University.

Academician was famous as the founder of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes of ANAS of Azerbaijan, as well as the founder of "Petrochemical, oil refining and organic synthetic chemistry of polymers” throughout the world.

As the author of more than 200 fundamental scientific works and 6 monographs, Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev trained 36 doctors and PhDs.

Chemist, Doctor of chemical sciences, Professor, Academician and President of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan SSR, Corresponding Member of the USSR Academy of Sciences, USSR State Prize Winner Yusif Mammadaliyev died December 15, 1961 in Baku and buried in the Alley of Honor.