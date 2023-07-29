  • HOMEPAGE
    Zakir Hasanov gives relevant instructions to ensure aircraft safety

    29.07.2023 [15:53]
    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    The current operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in the Karabakh economic region, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed were analyzed at an official meeting led by the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    The Minister gave relevant instructions to ensure aircraft safety following recent cases of radio interference against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of local and foreign airlines flying through Azerbaijani airspace by illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

    He found the need to maintain professionalism, practical skills and combat capability of the units, highlighted the importance of organizing drills in accordance with the real combat conditions, regularly refining operational plans, and paying special attention to further increasing the quality of exercises.

    Hasanov underlined the significance of strictly observing safety rules and taking fire prevention measures during combat assignments.

