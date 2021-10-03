Zelensky has yet to decide to run for second presidential term

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky hasn't decided whether he will run for a second presidential term, said he on Sunday at a parliamentary faction session, according to TASS. "I have not decided anything about the second term," Zelensky said. He added that he will not resign until he fulfills all of his promises. "I intend to work until the end of my presidential term," Zelensky said.

