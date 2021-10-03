Zelensky has yet to decide to run for second presidential term
AzerTAg.az
03.10.2021 [18:18]
Baku, October 3, AZERTAC
President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky hasn't decided whether he will run for a second presidential term, said he on Sunday at a parliamentary faction session, according to TASS.
"I have not decided anything about the second term," Zelensky said. He added that he will not resign until he fulfills all of his promises. "I intend to work until the end of my presidential term," Zelensky said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
03.10.2021 [16:21]
02.10.2021 [14:57]
02.10.2021 [13:41]
MULTIMEDIA
03.10.2021 [20:31]
03.10.2021 [15:28]
02.10.2021 [12:58]
30.09.2021 [13:32]
03.10.2021 [09:00]
02.10.2021 [16:50]
02.10.2021 [14:58]
02.10.2021 [12:04]
02.10.2021 [11:19]
01.10.2021 [19:26]
30.09.2021 [11:46]
28.09.2021 [13:55]
28.09.2021 [13:45]
27.09.2021 [17:11]
30.09.2021 [14:42]
25.09.2021 [14:42]
23.09.2021 [18:33]
22.09.2021 [13:32]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
02.10.2021 [18:50]
01.10.2021 [18:00]
28.09.2021 [17:51]
27.09.2021 [19:49]
01.10.2021 [11:04]
19.08.2021 [11:35]
18.08.2021 [10:42]
29.09.2021 [10:35]
28.09.2021 [12:10]
23.09.2021 [18:39]
22.09.2021 [17:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note