  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Zelensky has yet to decide to run for second presidential term

    03.10.2021 [18:18]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky hasn't decided whether he will run for a second presidential term, said he on Sunday at a parliamentary faction session, according to TASS.

    "I have not decided anything about the second term," Zelensky said. He added that he will not resign until he fulfills all of his promises. "I intend to work until the end of my presidential term," Zelensky said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Zelensky has yet to decide to run for second presidential term
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.10.2021 [16:21]
    Russia documents 890 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, sets new record
    02.10.2021 [14:57]
    COVID-19 vaccine jabs given in Turkey top 110M
    02.10.2021 [13:41]
    Polling stations open, Georgia holding municipal elections today
    01.10.2021 [19:15]
    Russia records another 24,522 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since July 19
    Zelensky has yet to decide to run for second presidential term