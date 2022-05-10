Zira Ecopark - enjoy your family picnic in a peaceful environment in Baku

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

If you want to enjoy your family picnic in the peaceful environment in Baku and escape the hustle and the bustle of the city center, then Zira Ecopark, located on the Baku-Pirallahi road in Zira settlement of Baku, Absheron peninsula, is the best spot to visit.

A peaceful and serene environment created at Zira Cultural Center and Eco-Park, a new project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which was inaugurated on December 30, 2015, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

King Kong coleus, Leyland cypress, lavender, velvet centaurea, autumn rose – have you ever seen these plants up close? You can discover these and many other exotic plants and find out all about them during a visit to the Zira Ecopark.

Created in the form of a museum, the Zira Carpet Museum too is located in the Culture Centre. Rare examples of the Azerbaijani carpet-making school aged over 150 years are cherished at the museum. Here are demonstrated samples of carpet, kilim and palas. Equipped with special familiarization system, the museum provides broad information about each carpet in the Azerbaijani and English languages.

The ecopark also has a variety of creative studios and sports and dance halls as well as a 3D cinema. There are few better spots to spend a day relaxing with your family and for the kids especially!

Eco-Park is designed with a special landscape design. More than 50,000 different types of ornamental and fruit trees, more than 100,000 shrubs and about 1,000,000 flowers and blossoms have been planted here.

A children's playground with various attractions has been created in the park, and sports equipment has been installed. A special park of electric cars and bicycles has been created for young children.

About 150 exotic birds of 25 names have been brought to the area, and a bird park has been created with appropriate conditions for their storage and breeding.

The total area of Zira Cultural Center, built on the basis of a special project, is 6000 m2.

One of the factors that augments the Centre’s unique nature is the creation of the Orchid House. Established for the first time in the country, this space has all necessary conditions for receiving up to 150 guests and holding various events. While designing the hall, various exotic flowers and tree compositions, as well as colourful orchid types were used.