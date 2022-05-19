  • HOMEPAGE
    Zira FC midfielder Bryan Alceus gets Haiti call-up

    19.05.2022 [14:08]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Zira FC’s midfielder Bryan Alceus has been called up by the Haiti national team for the upcoming Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League 2022-23 fixtures.

    The 26-year-old central midfielder will join Haiti who will face Bermuda, Montserrat and Guyana on June 5, 8 and 12 respectively.

