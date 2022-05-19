Baku, May 19, AZERTAC Zira FC’s midfielder Bryan Alceus has been called up by the Haiti national team for the upcoming Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League 2022-23 fixtures. The 26-year-old central midfielder will join Haiti who will face Bermuda, Montserrat and Guyana on June 5, 8 and 12 respectively.

AZERTAG.AZ : Zira FC midfielder Bryan Alceus gets Haiti call-up

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter