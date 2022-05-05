Zlatni Rat – Golden Cape as one of Europe`s top beaches

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Located on the Croatian Island of Brač, the Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) is one of Europe’s top beaches.

With crystal blue waters and a white pebble beach, the Golden Cape is the perfect place to take in the sun and let the airflow.

The Zlatni Rat is a spit of land located about 2 kilometers west from the harbor town of Bol on the southern coast of the Croatian island of Brač.

The landform is mostly composed of a white pebble beach, with a Mediterranean pine grove taking up the remainder.

Its distinctive shape can be seen in many travel brochures, which made it one of the symbols of Croatian tourism.