  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Zlatni Rat – Golden Cape as one of Europe`s top beaches

    05.05.2022 [11:46]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    Located on the Croatian Island of Brač, the Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) is one of Europe’s top beaches.

    With crystal blue waters and a white pebble beach, the Golden Cape is the perfect place to take in the sun and let the airflow.

    The Zlatni Rat is a spit of land located about 2 kilometers west from the harbor town of Bol on the southern coast of the Croatian island of Brač.

    The landform is mostly composed of a white pebble beach, with a Mediterranean pine grove taking up the remainder.

    Its distinctive shape can be seen in many travel brochures, which made it one of the symbols of Croatian tourism.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Zlatni Rat – Golden Cape as one of Europe`s top beaches
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.04.2022 [17:51]
    Iguazú Falls - world`s most dramatic and monumental waterfalls
    22.04.2022 [17:02]
    RIA-Novosti news agency posts article about Baku
    21.04.2022 [19:00]
    Azerbaijani, Georgian tourism representatives discuss organization of joint tours
    21.04.2022 [15:40]
    Azerbaijan Tourism Board launches online campaign on Wego platform
    Zlatni Rat – Golden Cape as one of Europe`s top beaches