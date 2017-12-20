'Hermitage-related project proved that world famous museums are not indifferent to creativity' VIDEO

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

"My Hermitage-related project proved that world famous museums are not indifferent to creativity," said Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova in her interview with AZERTAC as her collection of dresses was presented as part of the "Costume History" exhibition at the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The designer`s dresses were included in Hermitage collection”.

Fakhriyya Khalafova said rare art pearls are exhibited in the Hermitage Museum which has a great impact on the outlook of the museum's visitors. She highlighted her participation in the "Costume History" exhibition. Khalafova's two dresses with unique Azerbaijani ornaments from the collection "Oriental Magnetism" presented in December 2014 at the Oriental Fashion Festival in Paris and another dress - from the designer's wedding collection created in the rococo style of the 19th century, were chosen by the experts.

In her interview, Fakhriyya Khalafova pointed to a number of festivals and exhibitions where her collections have been displayed so far.

She noted that her collections, which are on sale under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, feature the elements “that are unique to Azerbaijani culture, along with the brightest ideas of European fashion. People feel this different approach."

The fashion designer also spoke of the new clothes and the latest developments of the "Fakhriya Khalafova" fashion house.

Fakhriyya Khalafova highlighted the innovations in her fragrance collections, saying they quickly won buyers` praise.