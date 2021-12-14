  • HOMEPAGE
    'Nearly 1000 companies with Azerbaijani and Turkish capital operate in Georgia'

    14.12.2021 [17:36]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan and Turkey are Georgia’s top investors. There are currently nearly 1000 companies with Azerbaijani and Turkish capital in Georgia,” said Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natela Turnava at the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey business forum in Baku.

    “Azerbaijan and Turkey are major trading partners of Georgia,” she mentioned.

