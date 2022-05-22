'No positive approach for Sweden, Finland's NATO bids unless they show solidarity with Turkiye'

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Unless Sweden and Finland "clearly show" that they will stand in solidarity with Turkiye on fundamental issues, especially the fight against terrorism, Ankara will not approach their NATO membership bid positively, the Turkish president told the alliance’s chief over phone on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed Jens Stoltenberg that Turkiye "sincerely supports" NATO's open-door policy, but the issue regarding Sweden and Finland's membership requests is "related to these countries’ attitude towards Turkiye’s vital and national security interests," Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Stoltenberg, in a tweet, said Turkiye's security concerns on the matter should be addressed.

"Spoke with [email protected] of our valued Ally #Turkey on the importance of #NATO’s Open Door and the membership applications by #Finland & #Sweden. We agree that the security concerns of all Allies must be taken into account and talks need to continue to find a solution," he said.