  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    'Turkey currently passing over peak of pandemic'

    30.04.2020 [10:47]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    Turkey is currently passing over the peak of the novel coronavirus pandemic but the drops in numbers must be consistent, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    “The number of recovered patients in Turkey in the past 24 hours reaches twice that of newly diagnosed patients,” Fahrettin Koca said in a press conference following the meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board in Ankara.

    The coronavirus death rate in Turkey dropped for intubated patients from 74% to 14%, for intensive care patients from 58% to 10%, Koca added.

    As for the coronavirus cases in the country, he said at least 7,428 healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19, nearly 6.5% of all cases.

    As part of the country's efforts to curb the virus' spread, Turkey has deployed 5,849 filiation teams for monitoring. The teams have so far detected 468,390 people who had been in contact with the virus, he noted.

    He also stressed Turkey had the lowest death rate from coronavirus among the European countries, and the country ranked 80th in the world.

    On Tuesday, a total of 5,018 patients were discharged from medical care after recovering from the virus in Turkey. The death toll from coronavirus reached 2,992 and the number of registered coronavirus cases rose to 114,653.

    AZERTAG.AZ : 'Turkey currently passing over peak of pandemic'
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.04.2020 [16:08]
    Bosnia and Herzegovina: EU announces €4.5 million to support vulnerable refugees and migrants
    30.04.2020 [14:16]
    Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000
    30.04.2020 [11:54]
    Japan's local government chiefs call for extended state of emergency
    29.04.2020 [19:43]
    Any illegal, provocative move to receive Iran's rigid, resolute response
    'Turkey currently passing over peak of pandemic'