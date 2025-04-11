'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World': World leaders convene at 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Baku, April 11, AZERTAC
World leaders and government officials have gathered for the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), taking place from April 11-13 under the theme Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.
Held in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, the forum is organized under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The opening speech of the forum will be delivered by President Erdogan, and the event will focus on the theme Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.
The forum brings together more than 20 heads of state and government, over 50 foreign ministers, more than 70 ministers, and around 60 senior representatives from international organizations. Approximately 4,000 participants, including students, are in attendance.
Over 50 sessions in various formats will be held during the forum, covering topics related to different regions, from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific, Africa to Latin America, as well as key global issues such as climate change, counterterrorism, humanitarian aid, digitization, food security, and artificial intelligence.
